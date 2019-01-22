Cardi B Shoots Back At Conservative Trolls: ‘Your President Is F**kin Up This Country’

'Admit that your president is f**kin up this country right now!' she wrote.

Once again, Cardi B is proving that if you come for her, she’s not afraid to clap back. The “Bodak Yellow” singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out conservative users who she says have been harassing her — and saying “disgusting” things — since she took Donald Trump to task for the ongoing partial government shutdown.

On January 16, the mom of one went on her social media account to criticize lawmakers and the president.

“This s*** is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now, over a f***ing wall.”

During the Instagram video, she expressed solidarity with government workers who were being forced to return to work despite still not receiving a paycheck due to the shutdown. She added that this shutdown doesn’t compare to the one in 2013 because that was over something she felt was important, namely, health care.

Right away, conservative thinkers like Tomi Lahren shot back, sarcastically calling Cardi the “latest genius political mind” to weigh in on the topic — to which Cardi responded, “leave me alone I will dog walk you.” Cardi B would go on to call Lahren a “sheep” who is “blinded by racism.”

Things got so intense that Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on the debate, cheering on Cardi B on behalf of “Bronx women.”

Since then, Cardi has been in an ongoing feud with MAGA supporters, with Daily Caller columnist Stephanie Hamill criticizing Cardi B’s latest music video “Twerk,” which shows the rapper wearing basically nothing but body paint while she twerks. Hamill questioned how the video empowers women in the era of #metoo. Cardi responded, informing Hamill that being half-naked doesn’t equal consent or invite rape.

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks ???? https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Apparently, Cardi reached her limit with the backlash, so she took to social media to call out the people who have been trolling her — saying that everyone is suffering right now, whether they are conservative or liberal.

“All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is f**kin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens,” she wrote on Twitter.

Not everyone is dragging the singer for her comments, however. At the Women’s March in Washington D.C. over the weekend, attendees held posters supporting the rapper’s words.

“I can’t believe how many posters of me where made at Womensmarch [sic] In DC! I wish I was there :’) I’m so honored,” she captioned a post showing women holding signs.