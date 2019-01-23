‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Unicorn Clue That May Point To Her Famous Identity

The Masked Singer has captivated fans who are busy trying to figure out who the celebrities behind all of the masks are. However, one of the people in the elaborate costumes has fans scratching their heads.

According to Express, The Masked Singer fans have been hotly debating the identity of the woman behind the unicorn costume. The clues have been some of the most vague of all of the contestants, but fans now believe they might know who the celebrity under the mask is, and many viewers think it’s Tori Spelling.

Some of the clues have been pointing to Tori being the unicorn, including her words about being held back and losing her confidence and hailing from a famous family.

As many fans already know, the former Beverly Hills 90210 star comes from a very famous family. Her father, Aaron Spelling, was television royalty and is credited with some of the biggest shows to ever grace a TV screen.

The unicorn revealed that she was born in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods, and that she planned to be “victorious” on the singing competition.

The word may not have been a hint to some people, but those who believe that it is Tori Spelling behind the mask know that the actress has written multiple books, and all have been word play on her name, including sTORI Telling, Uncharted TerriTORI, and celebraTORI.

Truly unbelievable! ???? An all-new episode of #TheMaskedSinger starts NOW. pic.twitter.com/1LyB8lgbCi — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 17, 2019

In addition, Tori Spelling has also been plagued with money problems since the passing of her father, who only left her a minimal amount of what he was worth, leaving all of the rest to his wife, Candy Spelling.

Meanwhile, one other name has become a frontrunner to be the unicorn. The last time that the unicorn performed on the show she revealed that she would exhibit “model behavior,” which led a lot of people to believe that she was a model at one point in time, and also said that she “lost her sheen,” which some of the judges took to mean that she may have once been in a relationship with actor Charlie Sheen, who is known for being a bit of a serial dater.

Charlie Sheen was previously married to Denise Richards, who is known for being a model and an actress. The pair share two children together. However, Sheen has also dated other models and was also married to Brooke Mueller.

Fans can find out if the unicorn is Tori Spelling, Denise Richards, or someone else when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX.