Lauren Burnham Puts Her Derriere On Full Display As She Climbs On Arie’s Shoulders In Hawaii

Former Bachelor star Lauren Burnham may be pregnant but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying her honeymoon to the fullest. The 27-year-old hottie, who recently tied the knot with fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon and posted a picture from her honeymoon trip which the couple is celebrating in Wailea-Makena in Maui, Hawaii.

In the picture, Lauren is featured sitting on her hubby’s shoulders, wearing a white “Just Maui’d” t-shirt and a pair of white underwear. Arie wore a similar t-shirt and both of them turned their back toward the camera which allowed Lauren to put her derriere on full display. She accessorized with a pair of shades and wore her hair in a bun.

Within an hour of going live, the post in question amassed more than 53,000 likes and close to 200 comments where fans of the couple not only sent them best wishes for a happy and long-lasting marriage but also called them “cute,” “adorable” and “the best celebrity couple.” Many fans also wrote that Lauren and Arie represent their ideal couple goals and expressed that they wish to have similar loving relationships.

Some of Lauren’s female fans also felt envious of her and wrote that she’s incredibly lucky because their husbands would never lift them up on their shoulders when they were 19-weeks pregnant.

Last week, the two reality stars celebrated their “fairy-tale wedding” in Hawaii for which they had been preparing for months. And it wasn’t just the couple who was excited about their wedding but Bachelor fans were equally happy. A look at the comments section of their wonderful wedding pictures shows that fans were also eagerly waiting for the much-awaited event. And to her fans’ delight, Lauren posted not one or two but seven pictures from the event which became an instant hit.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Lauren and Arie planned to get married 10 months after getting engaged on The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose special. The engagement left everyone surprised because Luyendyk had earlier proposed to Becca Kufrin during the show’s controversial finale. However, over the next two months, he had a change of heart and realized that he was actually in love with the runner-up, Lauren, so he called the engagement off with Becca and proposed to his actual ladylove.

Since then, the two have become everyone’s favorite Bachelor couple and judging from fans’ and followers’ reaction on the news of their wedding and as well as their pregnancy, it looks like no one remembers the drama that unfolded on the show and now everyone is happy for the couple.