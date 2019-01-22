Bebe Rexha Swamped With Offers From Designers After Instagram Rant About Being Considered ‘Too Big’ To Dress

Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha may not have to scramble to dress herself for the upcoming awards show after all. Rexha had lashed out at some unnamed designers via her Instagram page earlier this week after her team was repeatedly told she was too big for their designs. A number of other celebrities have reached out to lend their support, and now a number of designers have too.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Rexha shared a video clip to her Instagram page earlier this week detailing her frustrations over this issue. Bebe said that it was the coolest thing to be nominated, and she was hoping to have a custom-designed dress to wear to walk the red carpet. Unfortunately, her team was repeatedly turned away because they allegedly said that her size 6/8 frame is too large for them to dress.

Rexha didn’t name names in her Instagram rant in terms of which designers she was frustrated by, but several others quickly spoke up in her Instagram comments to lend their support. Us Weekly notes that famed Project Runway star Christian Siriano replied to tags about the situation and he noted that his team has dressed Bebe before and they’d be happy to do it again.

Several other designers noted they’d love the opportunity to work with Rexha. August Getty, who dressed Rachel McAdams for the 2016 Academy Awards and has also worked with the likes of Julie Bowen, Khloe Kardashian, and Kristen Bell, among others, commented that he’d be happy to step up. In fact, Bebe has worn Getty before, rocking a gorgeous Getty piece for the Teen Choice Awards last summer.

Tanya Taylor is another designer who offered to work with Rexha, and it’s easy to check out her recent work as she dressed Gina Rodriguez for the cover of Cosmopolitan that’s available now. Taylor also dressed This Is Us star Chrissy Metz for the recent Golden Globes.

Then there’s Elizabeth Kennedy, the designer responsible for the stunning gown Oprah Winfrey wore for Vanity Fair. USA Today noted that Stella Nolasco, who has previously dressed both Eva Longoria and Beyonce, also stepped up with an offer, as did Sachin & Babi.

Bebe was understandably frustrated by this experience, and she has been open in talking about her body size before. Now that several other established designers have indicated their interest in working with the Grammy-nominated singer, it looks like her team has some fabulous options to consider.

Who will Bebe Rexha wear when she hits the red carpet for the Grammys? Her fans will definitely be watching to see who ends up getting the nod.