Jimmy Kimmel Dishes On Friendship With Ex Sarah Silverman: ‘It Took Some Time, Definitely’

After five years of dating and a long history together, Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman are back on friendly terms.

As fans of the famous couple know, Kimmel and Silverman dated for about five years before calling it quits in March of 2009. Now, Kimmel is married Molly McNearney, who is a writer on his show, and the couple has two children together. Silverman has also moved on in her love life and though she has yet to settle down and get married, she has also dabbled in the dating pool, most recently being linked to actor Michael Sheen, whom she broke up with at the beginning of last year.

But now that a few years have passed since their romance ended, Kimmel and Silverman are on good terms once again. According to Us Weekly, Kimmel appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he chatted with the Bravolebrity about a number of topics including his relationship with Sarah Silverman. While they’re on good terms now, Kimmel confessed that it did take a little bit of time to get to where they’re at.

“I would say that it took some time, definitely. It was never like where we didn’t like each other, hated each other or anything like that. But it definitely took some time to be comfortable enough to be friends again.”

Additionally, Kimmel talked about a few of the other famous feuds that he has taken part in, including one with rapper Kanye West and another with Barbara Streisand.

“All my feuds get nasty,” Kimmel told the late-night host. “I think it’s me. I think I’m the common denominator.”

And as fans of the television personality know, Kimmel has also been very outspoken about President Donald Trump. The Inquisitr recently shared that Kimmel was one of many late-night hosts who took a swing at the president after he had a typo and tweeted the word “hamberders” instead of “hamburgers.” Trump realized his mistake and quickly deleted the post, joking that he appeared to have “had a stroke or something.”

But, some quick-witted comedians like Kimmel noticed the post before it was taken down and took the opportunity to poke fun at Trump during their shows. Along with a few other jokes, Kimmel told the audience that Trump “became the first U.S. president ever to congratulate himself on making a fast-food order” before asking how Trump could have possibly made such a typing error.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weekday evenings on ABC.