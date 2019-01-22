Magician Criss Angel Reveals 4-Year-Old Son Is Cancer Free

Magician Criss Angel has a lot to celebrate in the new year, including the incredible news that his 4-year-old son is cancer free, the Daily Mail reported.

The illusionist made the exciting announcement during the opening night of his new Las Vegas residency MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood, where he walked the red carpet with his son Johnny Crisstopher in matching gold suits.

“God willing, after three years of treatment, Johnny’s last chemo treatment was about a month ago,” Angel told DailyMailTV during the event on Saturday, January 19. Johnny had been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was diagnosed in 2015.

Three years later, Johnny looked happy and healthy as he accompanied his father for his big night, later joining him onstage following the conclusion of the sold-out show that included a short tribute video to children who have both succumbed and survived cancer.

Amid a standing ovation, the audience was able to witness a sweet moment between the father-son duo, who embraced in a hug on stage while Johnny said “I love you” to his dad.

Criss also explained to the news outlet that he plans to release a documentary detailing his family’s trials and tribulations of dealing with pediatric cancer, with 100 percent of proceeds from the film, titled 1095 to represent the number of days his son had to undergo chemotherapy radiation treatments, going to children’s pediatric research and treatment.

“We went through it and we want to share it with the world so that other people don’t have to be alone and they can have the support that they need and we can raise awareness for pediatric cancer, and dollars so that one day it can make it poof, disappear,” the illusionist explained of the project.

Angel has been an advocate for pediatric cancer for many years, even before his son’s diagnosis in 2015. The magician has been working with children since 2001 and, according to his website, began his charity, the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation, in 2008, which raises money for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Following his show on Saturday, Caesars Entertainment, who owns Planet Hollywood Resort, gave the magician a $10,000 donation for the cause.

“Cancer does not discriminate. This can affect your family. We need to save children,” Angel said in a speech upon receiving the donation.

“This $10,000, we do not take a penny out of it for expenses anytime–I fund it out of my pocket. Every single cent of this donation will go to research and treatment, so one day we can make pediatric cancer disappear,” he said.