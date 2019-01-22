Johnny Depp Says He Has Proof That He Never Beat Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Depp continues to imply that Heard injured herself and tried to blame him for it.

On Tuesday, Johnny Depp filed documents with a U.K. court, documents which he claims disproves allegations made by his ex-wife — Amber Heard — that he had beaten her, according to TMZ.

Depp is suing the Sun for defamation after the news outlet called him a “wife-beater” in reference to an alleged altercation between Heard and Depp in a story from April of 2018. The story in question was headlined, “How can J.K. Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

“They must have made a positive decision to present a totally one-sided picture, leaving out my side of the story and pretending it either did not exist or was not worth considering,” Depp said.

The filing includes new statements from witnesses, witnesses who purportedly say that the red marks on Heard’s face didn’t appear until six days after the fight. Heard claims that the altercation took place on May 21, 2016. Another witness counters Heard’s photos showing broken glass in the apartment, evidence of a phone that she claims Depp threw at her.

“There was no smashed glass that I noticed in the apartment at the time,” the testimony says.

Depp also says that two officers who responded to calls on May 21 say that they didn’t see any marks on Heard’s face.

Earlier this month, per the Hollywood Reporter, transcripts of Heard’s conversation with a top Hollywood attorney were released. In these transcripts, the actress says that her ex-husband could sometimes be a “monster,” and claimed that she was “petrified” of him when he was behaving that way.

“Johnny and I refer to his other personality, the part of him that is present when he beats me up — we call that the monster and have called [that] the monster for many years,” Heard said. “I was petrified of the monster.”

On the night of the alleged altercation, Heard says that Depp threw his phone at her “as hard as he could” — and that it struck her in the face. She also says that Depp grabbed her by the hair, and broke numerous objects around their home. Heard texted a neighbor and a friend to come over to help. At that point, Depp’s security team convinced him to leave.

LAPD officers were called. One of the responsing officers, Melissa Saenz, says that she didn’t see any marks on Heard — or any broken glass around the apartment — at that time. In her opinion, there was no cause to conclude that a crime had taken place.

Depp has strenuously denied all of the allegations, and Heard has declined to file any charges. The actress has said that she faced fears that she would be ruined as an actress in Hollywood after bringing Depp’s alleged abuse to light.