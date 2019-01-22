Chelsea Clinton Pregnant, Expecting Third Child With Husband Marc Mezvinsky

Chelsea Clinton is pregnant with her third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky. The couple already have one daughter and one son — and the former first daughter shared that they are excited to welcome their new baby.

Clinton shared the big news via her Twitter page on Tuesday. While she didn’t reveal her exact due date, Chelsea did say that their new baby is due at some point over the summer.

Upon tweeting out the news, many of Clinton’s followers shared their congratulations and well wishes with her. One follower noted that Chelsea’s parents — former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton — must be thrilled as well. Chelsea gave out her thanks, via Twitter, for the congratulations — and added that her mom and dad are indeed thrilled.

As People notes, Chelsea and Marc are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Charlotte and 2-year-old son Aidan. Clinton, 38, married investor Mezvinsky, 41, in 2010. Chelsea and Marc first met when she was a teenager, but they reportedly started dating in 2005 — and became engaged in 2009.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer,” Chelsea wrote on the popular social media service.

Congratulations are in order for @ChelseaClinton and Marc Mezvinsky! ???? The couple just announced that they're expecting their third child. pic.twitter.com/hL1WJ8BSWq — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 22, 2019

Those who follow the Clinton family know that Bill and Hillary cherish being grandparents to Charlotte and Aidan, and they will surely be over-the-moon to embrace a third grandchild. Neither the former president or former secretary of state have made any secret of their love for being grandparents.

In fact, notes the Daily News, during her campaign for president in 2016, Hillary noted that being a grandmother was “the greatest joy and the best job I will ever have.”

Clinton and Mezvinsky may have fairly public profiles themselves, but they have been successful in keeping Charlotte and Aidan’s lives relatively private. They aren’t a couple who post endless snapshots of the children on social media, although they are spotted out and about with the kids once in a while. In addition, they have released some official photos of the family in the past.

There has been quite a bit of speculation that Chelsea may throw herself into becoming a political candidate at some point down the road, a possibility she’s never fully denied. It sounds as if that’s not a plan she’s embracing quite yet — as her focus continues to be on her family for now — but many suspect that this may happen at some point down the road.

Congratulations to Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky on their big news!