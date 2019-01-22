Covington Teens To Meet With Donald Trump At White House, Possibly On Wednesday, Claims Laura Ingraham

The White House says otherwise.

Students from Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School, who have been at the center of controversy ever since a pro-life march last weekend went horribly awry, will meet with Donald Trump at the White House, possibly as early as Wednesday. This news comes from Fox News contributor Laura Ingraham, via Mediaite. The White House, however, says otherwise.

On Saturday, a group of teens from Covington arrived at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington for a pro-life march. Later that day, video emerged from the event that appeared to show one of the teens, Nick Sandmann, apparently confronting an elderly Native American man, later identified as Nathan Phillips.

Twitter users were quick to condemn the teens, believing that they — and Sandmann specifically — had been behaving disrespectfully. However, later video painted a more complete picture of the events of that day, and seems to at least partially vindicate the teens.

The boys have since become a cause celebre among some conservatives. None other than Donald Trump himself tweeted that Sandmann and his colleagues were victims of a smear campaign.

“Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!”

Covington Catholic faces backlash after viral video at DC march

On Tuesday, Ingraham tweeted that the teens were going to meet with Trump at the White House, possibly as early as Wednesday.

“EXCLUSIVE on the new #LauraIngrahamPodcast — the Covington Catholic students threatened by the leftist internet mob will be meeting with @realDonaldTrump at the White House as early as tomorrow. @iTunes @PodcastOne.”

It remains unclear, as of this writing, where Ingraham got that information.

The White House, for its part, disputes it. In a tweet, White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs says that Ingraham’s tweet was the first she’d heard about the Covington students supposedly coming to the building.

“Don’t think this is true. As of right now, they have not been invited, I’m told. The Covington students aren’t coming to the WH tomorrow, or this week.”

As for the Covington teens, they insist — with their accounts being backed up by video — that they were harassed and belittled at the march, first by a group of protesters calling themselves “black Hebrew Nationalists,” who called them “crackers” and suggested they were born of incest. And as for that supposed “confrontation” with the elderly Native American man, both Sandmann and Phillips say that they were trying to defuse the situation, not escalate it.