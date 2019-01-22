Model Grace Elizabeth Flaunts Her Enviable Figure As A Show Opener At Alexandre Vauthier Fashion Show

American Model Grace Elizabeth posted a new picture on Instagram wherein she is featured flaunting her enviable figure as she donned a stunning black-and-white strapless dress from Alexandre Vauthier. The model looked gorgeous as she straightened her hair and wore it down, painted her lips with maroon lip color and used plenty of highlighter to enhance her beautiful facial features.

She wore matching, pointed-toe, black-and-white pumps and didn’t wear any accessory to keep it simple. The beautiful dress, however, didn’t need any accessories because it exuded lots of glamour on its own and allowed the model to flaunt her amazing figure and turn heads as she walked the runway.

In the second picture, Grace wore a modest yet glamorous black-and-silver skirt and jacket which she wore atop a plain white dress shirt. This time again, she wore no accessories so as not to take away the attention from the outfit. As seen in her Instagram Stories, Grace was the show opener for Alexandre Vauthier at the couture fashion week spring/summer 2019 which recently took place in Paris.

Within a few minutes of going live, the pictures in question racked up more than 11,000 likes and, per usual, the model’s fans and followers showered her with various compliments – not only for her stunning looks but also for her modeling talent.

“Wohoo congrats, babe. You look so beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the picture, while another one wrote that Grace is perfect, and the dress is simply “dope”. Other fans expressed their admiration for the 21-year-old hottie by posting various hearts and kiss emojis and many also congratulated her for being the show opener for such a renowned label because that’s an honor for every model out there.

Last week, the stunner had posted a risque snap on Instagram wherein she was featured wearing a pink Victoria’s Secret bra that allowed her to flash major sideboob. In the caption, she thanked the lingerie company for selecting her for the photoshoot which gave a boost to her modelling career.

Regarding her participation in fashion weeks, Grace talked to W Magazine and said that fashion weeks are one of her favorite things because they are a lot of fun. She also opened up about her experience of walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway and said that her first show was a dream come true. She added that when she first walked into Next Models at the age of 17 and was asked about her goal, she said that she wanted to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“Adriana Lima talked to me before the first VS show and said, ‘You’re not alone. Take every step and second of it to your heart and feel powerful and embrace it. You’re never going to forget your first show.'”

And according to Grace, Lima was absolutely right because as soon when she walked the VS ramp, the first people she saw, against her expectations, were her parents. “It almost stopped me dead in my tracks. I was like, ‘Hi, Dad.’ But it’s been one of the most empowering experiences to be around all of these girls and we’ve really bonded,” the model said.