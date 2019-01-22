Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Shows Some Skin In Stunning New Instagram Photo

Little Mix member Perrie Edwards has never been afraid to show some skin for her followers on social media, and did just that this week when she shared a breathtaking photo to her Instagram account. Fans of the singer went wild for this particular image.

Perrie looked stunning in a bold yellow-toned ensemble in the photo, one posted to the pop star’s account on the social media platform on Tuesday, January 22.

In the sexy shot, Perrie posed for the camera against a white wall, her blonde hair slung over her shoulder in teased, messy waves. The singer donned what appears to be a bold, sunflower-yellow patterned robe with black-accented arm cuffs, the top half of which slid down her shoulders to expose an ample amount of cleavage to her 8.7 million followers. Though the garment was knotted closed at her waist, Perrie used her hands to keep its deep-v neckline closed at her bosom, so as not to flash too much skin in the already risque shot.

The “Woman Like Me” singer added some bling to the sexy ensemble, wearing a dainty necklace, bangles, and a hoop nose-ring to compliment the outfit. She sported a flawless makeup look that included an equally bold yellow eye shadow, and a dark lip.

Perrie chose emojis to caption the jaw-dropping photo, keeping with its golden theme by using two orange diamonds and a yellow heart in its description.

Fans of the Little Mix member were certainly in awe of the singer’s latest sultry Instagram snap, awarding it nearly half a million likes in just four hours after having been posted. Thousands also flocked to the comments section to compliment Perrie’s gorgeous look in the photo.

“I think we just discovered an 8th wonder of the world,” one follower wrote.

“This is sooooooo pretty,” said another.

Perrie’s fellow Little Mix member Jesy Nelson only had one word for her band mate, simply writing “Everything” in response to the snap. Fans certainly agreed with Jesy’s sentiments, as her own quip was given more than 5,000 likes from others checking out the comments section.

Perrie has had quite an eventful start to the new year, traveling to Paris last week to attend a few shows for Paris Fashion Week. She was in attendance with her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who plays for Liverpool FC. The Little Mix singer previously shared a photo of the couple attending the Off White runway show to Instagram, a snapshot titled “Public Television.”