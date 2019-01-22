Cardi B Admits She’s Ready To Go Home To Offset, But Hasn’t Confirmed Reconciliation

Cardi B and Offset have been separated for the past couple of months — but the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s latest reported claim may suggest they’ll be back together in the near future. According to Hollywood Life, earlier today, Cardi shared a photo to her Instagram Story with the caption, “I wanna go home.” The photo captured Cardi’s estranged husband, Offset, kissing their daughter, Kulture. Although the baby’s face was covered with an emoji, it’s obvious who she is.

As expected, Cardi B’s post wasn’t missed by fans. Tons of social media users have taken to Instagram in response to Cardi’s post. Now, many are convinced it’s only a matter of time before Cardi and Offset are officially back together.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Cardi B and Offset’s highly publicized divorce announcement. Back in December, Cardi took to social media to announce that she and Offset had officially split following yet another cheating scandal. According to People magazine, in Cardi’s now-deleted video, she claimed they’d fallen out of love. “We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

To make matters worse, it was also reported that Offset had fathered another child with his alleged mistress. Shortly after the announcement went viral, Offset began publicly apologizing to Cardi and, at one point, he even interrupted one of her concerts to apologize in front of all of her fans. Many have accused the famous couple of staging their breakup for the sake of publicity. However, Cardi B has fired back to defend the announcement — insisting that the breakup was not a publicity stunt.

Less than three weeks after Offset’s public apology, the two were reportedly vacationing together in Puerto Rico. Since the overseas trip, there have been no discussions about the possibility of divorce. However, Cardi B still insists she’s not ready to take Offset back. Based on everything that has happened over the last several weeks, Cardi and Offset’s breakup probably won’t last much longer.