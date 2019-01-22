Katherine Schwarzenegger Is ‘Super Happy’ Following Chris Pratt Engagement, Maria Shriver Reveals

Maria Shriver has been sworn to secrecy regarding her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger’s engagement to Chris Pratt. However, she did share during a visit to the Today show that her daughter has been “super happy” since Pratt proposed earlier this month, according to Entertainment Tonight. News of the engagement first appeared on Pratt’s Instagram on January 13 and it has been a hot topic ever since.

“She’s super happy and gave me super strict instructions not to talk about it,” Shriver said. “It’s not my moment. I know nothing, I say nothing.”

Shriver continued on to say that she understands and respects her daughter’s wishes for privacy.

“She wants to have her moment. She wants to keep whatever she can private,” the mother said.

Shortly after the engagement happened, Pratt posted a photo of himself kissing Schwarzenegger on the forehead while she looked on at the shiny new ring on her finger. Shriver was one of the first to comment with a congratulations on the post.

“Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people,” she wrote. “We are so happy for you. You are blessed, as is everyone who knows you.”

The 63-year-old author has kept quiet about her daughter’s big news since then. The day after the proposal, she elaborated on her silence in an interview with People to promote her new podcast Meaningful Conversations with Maria Shriver.

“I am not going to talk about it because it isn’t even like eight hours old, so I’m just trying to let them direct,” Shriver said at the time. “It isn’t about me. So I’m going to follow their lead.”

The couple’s whirlwind romance became public in June when the couple was photographed on a romantic picnic in Santa Barbara. According to a source at the time, however, the two had been on a few dates before that.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger just recently purchased a home together in West Los Angeles near Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris, whom the couple is reportedly friends with. The decision to live near Faris ultimately boiled down to being as close as possible to Pratt’s son, Jack.

They have also reportedly begun planning for their wedding already, according to E! News. A source close to the couple said that they are thinking about getting married in Martha’s Vineyard in the summer. Schwarzenegger would like to have a traditional wedding, and Pratt wants nothing more than for his fiancee to get her perfect day.