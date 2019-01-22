Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Take Their Relationship To The Next Level

Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, have reportedly kicked their relationship up a notch. Per the Daily Mail, Jenner, 23, joined Simmon’s mom, Julie, court-side at one of his 76ers games. Though this isn’t the first time the duo have hung out while watching Simmons rack up the points — this time they sat elbow to elbow, and looked happy while chatting with each other.

For the outing, the supermodel wore an oversized Patagonia jacket in olive green, and glammed up the casual look with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings. She wore her dark hair up in a messy bun, and kept her makeup fresh to compliment her flawless face.

Jenner stepped out to watch her rumored boyfriend shoot some hoops despite Sixers fans boycotting her presence at the games, citing the alleged “Kardashian Kurse.” In November, fans of the Philadelphia basketball squad created a petition on Change.org to ban Jenner from attending any games as they consider her a major distraction, as In Style Magazine reported.

“It has come to the attention of Sixers fans that Ben Simmons has rekindled his relations with Kendall Jenner, a member of the notorious, career killing Kardashian/Jenner family,” the petition stated. The angry description went on to accuse Jenner of being the cause of the 76ers losing to the “worst team in the league,” the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games,” the petition continued.

As People reported, the couple started hooking up in the summer, but it seemed that the romance had fizzled by fall. After some flirtatious commenting by the duo on their social media accounts, Jenner started making appearances at the Wells Fargo Center to cheer Simmons on.

76ers co-owner Michael Rubin isn’t too worried about Jenner hanging around the basketball court, even with the latest development that things may be getting more serious, now that the model’s been spotted with Simmons’ mom. He says that he thinks Jenner is a great influence on the basketball star, and that the petition against her is “ridiculous.”

“I think Kendall’s awesome. I’ve spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few day ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So, Kendall’s been a great influence on him, and we’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far,” Rubin told Business Insider.