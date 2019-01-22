‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Threatens Jenelle Evans With Violence After Calling David Eason ‘A Clown’

'I'm going to f**k your a** up!' she says.

Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans are in an all-out social media war.

According to a report from Radar Online on January 22, Amber Portwood started the feud with her fellow Teen Mom star last week, when she seemingly labeled Evans’ controversial husband David Eason as a “clown” on Twitter. Then, a short time later, Evans responded to the diss on Instagram — and slammed Portwood for publicly disrespecting her partner.

“I saw a video of Amber Portwood putting down David,” Evans said on Instagram. “I can say a lot of things about you Amber, a lot. I can make up a lot of things, I can say whatever the f**k I want about you, but I don’t. You’re over here making fun of my husband calling him a clown and s**t. My husband is a welder and carpenter. He has a scuba diving business, he risks his life to go clean boats underwater, but yeah he’s such a loser.”

Continuing on, Evans slammed Portwood for talking about her husband — even though she doesn’t talk about Portwood’s partner, Andrew Glennon, who Evans says touches their child but won’t touch Portwood.

Although Portwood appeared to accuse Eason — who she didn’t actually name in her Twitter rant last week — of acting hard because he has a gun, Evans denied any such thing, and said that Eason did not threaten anyone.

In response to Jenelle Evans’ Instagram comments about her, and what she had reportedly said about David Eason, Amber Portwood attempted to get the final word by sharing an Instagram video of her own.

“Jenelle, you say anything about me again I’ll bust your f**king a**. Just like I was going to do every other motherf**king time, you scared a** f**king c**t,” she said, adding that without her, Evans wouldn’t have a lucrative role on Teen Mom 2.

“I’ll beat your motherf**king a**,” Portwood continued. “You think I want attention? You ugly f**king c**t.”

Portwood then further threatened her fellow MTV reality star by telling her that she better have security — because she’s planning to “f**k [her] a** up!”

Although Portwood and Evans do not appear on the same reality show, members of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have been known to film some specials together. So, when it comes to a potential run-in in the future, that is certainly a possibility of that in the future.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.