Kate Upton Continues Weight Loss Journey As She Hits The Gym Two Months After Giving Birth

She welcomed her daughter Genevieve only two months ago, but Kate Upton is already working hard to go back to her pre-baby body.

The actress was spotted heading to the gym on Monday, and she wasn’t alone. Kate had an unusual gym buddy by her side when she was pictured leaving an exercise class in Los Angeles — her adorable four-legged friend Harley! As reported by the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old looked gym-ready in a pink long-sleeved top, a pair of black workout leggings, and matching sneakers. She carried yet another pair of black shoes in her hand as she walked towards her car, and kept things casual by going makeup-free and styling her long blonde locks into a messy bun.

The rest of her family was absent, with husband Justin Verlander probably staying with their 2-month-old baby while Kate headed to the gym. The couple welcomed their baby girl on November 7, 2018. And while Kate has certainly been enjoying some quality time with her daughter, she is reportedly “determined” to snap back to her pre-baby body and world-famous hourglass figure.

Last month, she posted a photo of herself strolling by the beach with her new baby cuddled up in a carrier, and wrote that she was “getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk.”

Our girl @KateUpton isn't afraid to get candid about her struggle to eat healthy and work out. https://t.co/K152GNwJMB pic.twitter.com/sVy3kQlotf — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) January 6, 2019

“I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy. It’s so hard over the holidays,” she said.

“Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it! I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019!”

Kate’s gym outing comes a day after she was pictured grabbing lunch with her husband in Beverly Hills. The two lovebirds were spotted arriving together at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, both sporting casual attire for their Sunday lunch date. The blonde bombshell wore a baggy white T-shirt paired with blue skinny jeans, a look that she completed with some classy Gucci shoes and dark sunglasses. She put her hair up in a bun and went for a minimal makeup look, including some blush and a light pink lipstick shade.

Her 35-year-old husband opted for a black T-shirt and blue jeans combo, paired with some comfy black loafers. The Houston Astros player also sported a baseball cap and some small round shades.