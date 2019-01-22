‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Questions Steffy’s Motives

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 23 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will learn some interesting information when speaking to his brother Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Wyatt will have some serious questions regarding Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) motives after he learns what her plans are.

Wyatt is an interesting position. Not only has he been Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) husband and the father to the son that they lost, but he was also married to Steffy. Wyatt knows these women as well as Liam does, and he understands what motivates and drives them.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers also recently saw how Wyatt and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) tried to support both Liam and Hope through their loss. In a moment alone, Hope brought up their shared history and commended Wyatt for trying to help her through the loss again. These two obviously share a close bond since they suffered the devastating death of their son.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, state that Liam will turn to his brother. Wyatt has proven himself to be someone that he can count on and he will open up to him. Wyatt will offer his brother a listening ear as Liam recounts how he is coping with the death of Beth.

However, Liam will also relay some interesting new information. He will tell Wyatt that Steffy recently put him in a difficult position. She told him that she would not go ahead with her plans if he or Hope vetoed it, but that she had been given the opportunity to adopt a newborn baby.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that at the time, Liam had talked about the fact that he had an empty crib at home while Steffy would be inviting another child into her home. Nevertheless, Liam gave Steffy his blessing to adopt a sibling for Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman).

He had told Steffy that he could not deprive Kelly of a sibling in her life and he would not stand in her way. But at some level, Liam has to resent the fact that Steffy is being given the chance to be a mother again while Hope is not given the same.

Wyatt will question Steffy’s motives. He might not understand the rush to adopt a new baby when Liam and Hope have just suffered such a horrific loss. Perhaps he will feel as if she could have waited for their wounds to heal before expanding her family.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.