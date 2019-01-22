Watch Getafe CF Vs Valencia CF Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Quarterfinal Online

The Spanish Cup quarterfinals open on Tuesday with a first-leg match pitting the sixth-place La Liga side Getafe against Valencia.

Despite sitting in ninth place on the La Liga table, per Sky Sports, just three points off a European qualification slot, Valencia CF has been one of the most goal-deprived sides in La Liga so far, with only 19 in their account after 20 matches. But the team has been more prolific in the Copa del Rey tournament, putting seven past the keeper in just four matches, and that has been good enough to bring Los Che into the quarterfinal round of the Spanish Cup competition, which they will open with a match against Getafe CF that will live stream from the southern suburb of Madrid.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Getafe CF vs. Valencia CF Copa del Rey quarterfinal first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Time on Tuesday, January 22, at 26,800-seat Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe, Spain. Unfortunately, there will be no live stream in the United Kingdom, but in the United States, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in China can check out the Azulones vs. Els Taronges live stream starting at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 23.

Getafe, occupying the sixth slot on the league table, have been a considerably more formidable offensive force, scoring nine in their four Cup matches, per Soccerway stats, and 25 in the league.

After a fourth-place finish in La Liga last season, Valencia has proven perhaps the biggest disappointment in the Spanish league after 20 rounds of play. But earlier this season Valencia took a 1-0 decision from Getafe, per Soccerway, a feat they will need to at least repeat or better to salvage their season by advancing to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Striker Rodrigo Moreno has three goals for offense-starved Valencia. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Getafe CF vs. Valencia CF Copa Del Rey first-leg quarterfinal clash, use BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But there is a way for Copa Del Rey fans to watch the match stream live for free, even without a cable or a BeIn subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the match live stream for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will carry the match. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to BeIn Sports Canada. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream.

In the Middle East — and in parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game, while Direct TV Sports Caribbean will stream the game throughout the Caribbean islands. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of Getafe CF vs. Valencia CF, consult the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.