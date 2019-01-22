RuPaul Offers Advice To Meghan Markle On How To Deal With Haters

Since becoming a member of the royal family, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been the subject of rumors and negative press regarding her behavior and relationships with other royals, something that would negatively affect most anybody going through the same experience.

Now, actor and drag queen RuPaul has weighed in on the situation, offering his own advice to the duchess on how to deal with her haters while appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the Huffington Post reported.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race host appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show on Sunday, January 20, where he participated segment called “Ru Assure Us,” giving his take on a number of “not so fun topics” including the government shutdown and Donald Trump’s Twitter rants.

Eventually, Andy asked the pop icon what “Ru Assuring” advice he would offer Meghan as rumors swirl about her “difficult” behavior and supposed feud with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

“She is with child,” RuPaul explained to the late-night host. “And the truth is all these people spreading all these rumors about her–they the problem.”

“If they ain’t paying your bills, pay them b*tches no mind,” he firmly advised the duchess, a response that was met with laughter and applause from Andy and his audience.

Meghan has been the subject of a number of negative headlines since marrying Prince Harry in May of 2018, particularly in regards to rumors of her being “difficult” to work with. The duchess has also had issues with her own family members, including her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle and father Thomas Markle, who allegedly staged photos for paparazzi shortly before the royal wedding last year.

Amid all of this, rumors have been swirling about an alleged feud between Meghan and her sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, though royal expert Katie Nicholl recently reminded fans of the royal “fab four” that the ladies are still in the early stages of their relationship, and that there is plenty of time for a friendship to form.

“I think it’s a matter of all of them trying to find their feet as a foursome,” Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight. “For so long we had the royal trio–Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate. Now, of course, we’ve got Meghan.”

“They’re still really getting to know each other and there are many, many more years to come. A firm friendship could well blossom, I don’t think it’s out of the question,” she said.