‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Cane Punches First, Asks Questions Second

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, January 22, brings a punch to the face for Billy. Plus, Nick feels suspicious of Phyllis, Jack’s suspicious of Kerry after catching her in a lie, and Sharon’s suspicious about Mia and Rey’s plans.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) met Michael (Christian LeBlanc) at Crimson Lights, and after Michael gushes about Fen’s (Zack Tinker) new single, they started talking about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) case. Later, Nick talks to Sharon (Sharon Case) who pointed out that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) believes that Victor is guilty — even though Sharon does not think that’s the case. They sniped about Phyllis’ bad behavior.

Later, Nick and Jack (Peter Bergman) talk at Dark Horse. Nick brings up Kevin Fisher, Chelsea, Luca, or Ian Ward as possible people who set Victor up for J.T.’s murder. Jack mentioned that his name should be on the list, and Nick said it had crossed his mind. Then Phyllis’ name came up, and Jack told Nick that Phyllis would never be over the “Marco thing.” Even so, Nick doesn’t believe that Phyllis would do that to his dad.

After Phyllis confronted Billy (Jason Thompson) about using the Jabot jet, she went home — and she found Michael there, dancing to Fen’s single. They danced together, and Phyllis reminded Michael that Victor threatened J.T. on live TV, even though the evidence Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has on Victor is flimsy at best. Nick showed up, and when Michael and Nick talked alone, Michael revealed that Phyllis does not love that Michael plans to get the charges against Victor dropped.

After Michael left, Nick apologized to Phyllis for the awkwardness with Michael. Phyllis said that they should focus on what they have in common, and make their relationship work. However, as they kissed, Nick remembered what Sharon, Michael, and Jack said about Phyllis having the motive to set up Victor.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) knocked on the door of the Abbott mansion, and when Billy answered, Cane punched him in the face. Later, Billy refused to apologize for telling Lily (Christel Khalil) about catching Cane and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissing. Cane vowed to make Billy regret what he did.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Rey planned their vow renewal, and she made sure Sharon found out about it later at Crimson Lights. Mia invited Sharon to attend and bring a date. Inquisitr reported that Arturo (Jason Canela) will pop the question at Mia and Rey’s big day.

Finally, Jack planned to surprise Kerry (Alice Hunter) with a picnic at work, after she turned him down due to being busy. He arrived at Jabot, and Kerry wasn’t there. When he called her, Kerry said she was busy in the lab, but Jack knew that she wasn’t. Instead, Kerry called somebody to explain she was running late.