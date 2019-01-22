Adriana Lima Has Split From Her Boyfriend After Year-And-A-Half-Long Romance, Per ‘People’

The former Victoria's Secret model had been with her boyfriend for over a year before they called it quits.

Adriana Lima and her boyfriend, Turkish writer Metin Hara, are officially over. According to a new report by People, the couple has called it quits after a year and a half together.

The pair first got together back in July of 2017. The self-help icon and the supermodel were caught sharing a romantic interlude while aboard a yacht off the coast of Turkey. Lima and Hara were spotted cuddling up together, holding hands, and even sharing some steamy kisses.

And it seemed like things were only improving for the jet-setting couple, as both their social media accounts indicated a happy and loving relationship. For their one-year anniversary, the writer penned a sweet social media tribute to his beloved girlfriend, celebrating their time together.

The image alongside the picture showed Lima lying in bed, her face apparently bare of makeup, looking relaxed. It was a loving sentiment, but a little over six months later, the two have officially confirmed their split.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Lima, which may partly explain why she’s decided to take a break from dating. The supermodel recently concluded her 20-year relationship with Victoria’s Secret and walked their wildly popular fashion show for the final time in November. It was a tearful event for Lima, who received outpourings of love and support from the modeling and fashion communities.

Since then, Lima has been focusing on things off the runway. She’s stated that she wants to use her time to focus on projects that empower and lift women up, and intends to devote herself to such issues in the future.

Besides working on female-focused projects, Lima is also all about her family since retiring. The supermodel has been seen spending plenty of quality time with daughters Valentina and Serena, who she shares with ex Marko Jaric.

The last image Metin Hara shared of himself with his supermodel girlfriend was back in October of last year, shortly before her final walk for Victoria’s Secret. The two have been noticeably absent from each others’ social media since then, and neither has addressed the split on any of their accounts.

But it may simply be that Lima has already found the love of her life — and she was in the mirror the whole time. Lima got tongues wagging back in 2017, where she famously posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a diamond-encrusted ring and announced that she was hitched — to herself. The supermodel explained it was a symbolic gesture, and a vow that she was committed to herself and her own happiness, no matter who she might be romantically involved with.