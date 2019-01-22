‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, January 23: Flo Confronts Reese

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 23, indicate that Flo (Katrina Bowden) decides to face her fears head-on and confront Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). The craps dealer found evidence that the physician was using her, and she will furnish him with the proof that he is using her for his own gain, per She Knows Soaps.

Flo feels like a fool. After Reese summoned her to Los Angeles, she put her life on hold for a man whom she is obviously in love with. He asked her to pretend that she was a newborn’s mother, and thus far she even has the savvy Dr. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) eating out of her hand. Reese promised her some money if they could get Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to adopt the child.

There were signs that Reese was conning her too, but she chose to ignore the warning signals. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that she asked him about Taylor after seeing the rapport that they had. He told her that he was just helping Taylor and her daughter find a baby to adopt. She then suggested that they go to a getaway after the adoption was finalized, but Reese was noncommittal in his answer to her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Reese assures Florence that the adoption will be a “win, win” situation for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/jjLWlK6p9e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 16, 2019

The other glaring irregularity was his insistence on not talking about the specifics of the adoption. When she wanted to know whose child it was, Reese brushed her off. When she asked about the baby’s social security number and other personal documents, he told her that he would see to it. Reese said that the only thing that she needed to know was that the baby was going to a good home.

Now that Flo has found evidence that Reese is manipulating her, she will confront him about his actions. She wants to know if she can trust that he won’t turn on her the minute that things go wrong. She will want to know how he can justify everything that he has done to Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Reese will tell Flo that he had no choice. He will tell her that he was under severe pressure because thugs were threatening his daughter’s safety. He might even tell her about the photos they sent him of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and how they are keeping tabs on him. But will Flo understand that Reese had his back against the wall?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.