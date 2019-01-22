Cardi B Defends ‘Twerk’ Video After Journalist Claims It ‘Objectifies Women’

For the second time this week, Cardi B entered a Twitter debate with a conservative journalist. On Monday evening, Fox News broadcaster Stephanie Hamill called out the rapper for the release of the “Twerk” music video, Cardi’s collaboration with City Girls. She asked how the video, which features the group twerking in animal-like body paint and bikinis, “empowers women” in the era of the #MeToo movement. Cardi quickly fired back with a response about wearing what she pleases and even called out her recent critics in general for their comments, according to Uproxx.

The conversation began when Hamill shared the music video and posed her question. On Tuesday morning, Cardi penned her reply.

“It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. Do whatever I want and that NO still means NO,” Cardi began. “If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

Hamill responded by pointing out that the video “sexually objectifies women.”

“I think this hurts all women & the cause,” the broadcaster said.

She added that she and Cardi see things differently and invited the rapper to debate her on her show.

Cardi B claps back against accusation that her video undermines #MeToo pic.twitter.com/PRUwS6nCvL — the cool guy (@ilovesportsyes) January 22, 2019

Fans were quick to jump to Cardi’s defense and praise the rapper for standing up for her music. One user mentioned that the video has nothing to do with the #MeToo movement and simply displays women enjoying themselves and their bodies without men present.

“I don’t know about ’empowerment’ but seeing as how the title of the song is ‘TWERK’ and not Ted Talk you can back off,” one person said.

In addition to her reply to Hamill, Cardi wrote a general tweet in response to the comments she has heard from conservatives recently. She called for everyone to admit that “your president is f***in up this country right now.”

“Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens,” she concluded.

Cardi’s debate with Hamill comes just days after getting into a heated feud with Fox Nation commentator Tomi Lahren, People reported. On Wednesday, Lahren posted a response to Cardi’s recent video voicing her political views and criticized the rapper for her comments, insulting her intelligence in the process.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper replied on Sunday, calling out Lahren for her racism and “destroying” the country.

In her video on Instagram last week, Cardi criticized Trump for his refusal to end the government shutdown and calling federal employees back to work without being paid.