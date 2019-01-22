‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Speaks Out Over Son’s Murderous Transphobic Rant

Last week, Tamra Judge faced backlash after her son Ryan Vieth went on an explosive transphobic rant where he called for the murder of the person who sued a Colorado baker for refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. Now, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is speaking out on his shocking posts.

As the Inquisitr reported, Vieth took to Instagram on January 15 to say that he believed a transgendered family in the UK who was helping their 5-year-old transition was “f**ked” and accused the parents of brainwashing their child.

Two days later, he posted that he hoped someone would go on a “rampage” and murder the transgendered individual who sued the Colorado baker.

Judge decided to weigh in on the controversy yesterday using her social media account. She posted a quote and image of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and said that she apologized for her part in the conversation.

“I’d like to address the many comments regarding my son Ryan’s posts on Instagram,” she said. “I have been extremely upset my son would post such a thing. A post that I did NOT see because he took it down immediately knowing it was WRONG.”

She then went on to address the fact that she liked and commented “that’s sad” on her son’s post regarding the transitioning 5-year-old, which drew the ire of many fans, including some who called for the RHOC star to be removed from the show.

“Admittedly I had a concerned ‘mom’ moment when referring to a post about a 5-year-old making life altering decisions,” she said.

She said that her accompanying comment didn’t come from a bad place.

“I’m extremely sorry, His words were harsh and unacceptable. I have nothing but love & respect for the LGBTQ community…always have always will. I will continue 2019 with a renewal of peace, wellness & love for all,” she concluded.

The 51-year-old says she was humiliated in the wake of her son’s comments and she told him to delete his social media account, which is currently inactive. Initially, Vieth deleted the original post and posted a new one saying that he believes it is “cool” if someone wants to “be transgender” but that they shouldn’t try to “push” what he sees as their agenda onto him or the public at large.

Shortly after the second posting, Vieth deactivated his Instagram account.

Judge went back and forth with commenters on social media, defending her comment about a child making the decision to transition, but eventually abandoned the conversation. She also offered an apology for her comments.