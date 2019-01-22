Nick Cannon Slams Travis Scott For Super Bowl Appearance And Relationship With Kylie Jenner In New Interview

The comedian criticized Scott's upcoming performance at the halftime show, and his failure to support NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick.

Nick Cannon is not a fan of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, and he’s not afraid of making his opinions known. Cannon recently slammed the ultra-famous couple in an interview, criticizing everything from Scott’s decision to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show to the couple’s decision to have a child together.

Cannon appeared on an episode of BET’s Raq Rants, and according to The Daily Mailthe topic quickly turned to current affairs — particularly the upcoming Super Bowl. Scott recently announced that he will be performing at the game alongside Maroon 5 and fellow rapper Big Boi. And while the comedian has no issue with Big Boi performing at the show, he clearly did not feel the same way about Scot.

“I’m team Kaepernick all day,” he said during the interview. “To me, I call it cultural equity. So we’re not mad at Big Boi for being on the Super Bowl — he’s for the people. But someone like Travis Scott, he’s got to walk gingerly.”

“It’s more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music, your art form, the people you choose to interact with, the people you choose to procreate with.”

That last comment was obviously directed at Scott’s famous girlfriend, reality star Kylie Jenner. The two share 11-month-old Stormi together. When directly questioned about the couple’s relationship, Cannon was quick to clarify his statements.

“That decision wasn’t for the culture, but we’re not mad at you!”

Cannon’s explosive interview comes following some pre-game controversy between Scott and Kaepernick. When Scott’s performance was announced, many said he should step down in support of Kaepernick, who has been effectively exiled from the NFL for taking a knee during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest.

Scott opted not to skip out on the gig and is set to perform next month, but rumors started swirling that he and Kaepernick had actually spoken about the situation. According to some sources, it was alleged that Scott even had Kaepernick’s blessing to do the show — but that was later proven to be a false claim. While the two did have a conversation about the upcoming performance, Scott never asked for — nor received — approval from Kaepernick.

While Scott didn’t need Kaepernick’s approval to agree to perform, he did ask for something else from Super Bowl officials — a hefty donation to the charity of his choice. According to reports, Scott only agreed to do the show after the NFL promised to donate $500,000 to Dream Corps, an organization devoted to supporting social activism.