‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, January 21: Thorne Feels Sidelined By Bill, But Katie Reassures Him

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, January 21 featured Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) who cuddled in bed. She thanked her husband for understanding when Will (Finnegan George) decided that he would prefer to sleep over at Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) house rather than go with Thorne to the skate park in the morning. Thorne noted that Bill had changed his attitude towards Will, and even Katie seemed to like her ex more, per She Knows Soaps.

Katie said that she did not know whether the new Bill was there to stay but said that everybody appreciated this version of him more. Thorne said that it was dangerous to open your heart completely to someone. He added, “Love is a risk.” He then clarified that he did not regret opening his heart to her and Will. He was glad to be part of her family.

After they made love, Katie and Thorne enjoyed some pillow talk. Thorne brought up Aly and Darla. He said that all the promises in the world did not stop them from dying. He was glad to have found someone that he could spend the rest of his life with. Katie promised Thorne that he would not lose her.

Liam and Hope struggle as they realize the enormity of their loss. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/5AmfrqDAGn #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NPahROohuC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 21, 2019

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was still upset that she had not thought through her gift to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) tried to reassure Sally that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) understood that her heart was in the right place. After they had sex, they promised to always remember how blessed they were. Wyatt told Sally that he falls more in love with her each passing day.

Liam and Hope talked about Sally’s gift. They understood what she was trying to do and Hope regretted her reaction to the puppy. Liam said that she could not shut out the world and encouraged her to lean on him for support. He said that because she had carried Beth, she knew their daughter in a way that he never would, per Soap Central. He said that Beth had changed them forever and that he remembered her in every breath.

He said that he and Hope still had a lifetime ahead of them and they would know joy and maybe even have another child. Hope was not ready to talk about having another child and said to her it felt as if her child was still there. She said that she kept expecting to see Beth in her crib. Hope wept while Liam held her.