Fox News Anchor Bret Baier & Family In Serious Montana Car Crash

Baier credits seatbelts for saving everyone when the car flipped on icy roads.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier and his family are recovering from a frightening car crash in Montana, where they were enjoying a ski trip. Though the crash has been described as serious, the journalist, his wife, and his two sons have all been released from the hospital, and are expected to recover.

The Hill reports that late-night host Stephen Colbert shared that Baier, his wife Amy, and their two sons were driving on icy roads in Montana when the car flipped. Baier was supposed to be a guest on Colbert’s show this week.

“We just found out that he and his family were in a car accident in Montana. Bad, like, jaws of life to get him out of there.”

Colbert shared last night that they were all still in the hospital, but as of this morning, all of the members of the Baier family have been released — and are recovering at home. He added that the journalist had a message for the audience, one related to the importance of always wearing your seatbelt.

“Bret’s message to everyone out there is: They’re going to be OK, thank you for your thoughts and prayers for him and his family, and please, wear your seatbelt. It makes a difference.”

Colbert Says Fox News’ Bret Baier and Family Were Hospitalized After ‘Bad’ Car Crash: ‘They’re Going to Be OK’ https://t.co/FBRt3LdmYy pic.twitter.com/PDapNGSsq1 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 22, 2019

Baier released a message last night to thank fans — and all of those who helped his family after their car hit an icy patch on a Montana road.

“After a weekend of skiing with my wife and two boys in Montana, driving to the airport Monday morning on icy roads, we were involved in a major car crash. Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol — we made it to the hospital quickly. We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out.”

Baier said that he was tweeting the message as the whole family left the hospital — banged up, but luckily alive. The New Jersey native is expected back on the air tonight on Fox.

He reiterated his message to all — wear your seat belts and count your blessings before something happens in life to remind you that you should.

Baier says that he is grateful to walk away from the crash, feeling fortunate that he still has all of the important things in his life.

Recently, Bret Baier signed a new multi-year contract with Fox News.