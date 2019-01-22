Donald Trump Loses Handily To Every Democratic 2020 Candidate In New Poll, Reelection Hopes Looking Bleak

Public Policy Polling matched seven current or likely Democratic 2020 presidential candidates against Donald Trump, and Trump came out behind every one of them.

After a poll released last week showed the ongoing government shutdown, now entering its second month, was costing Donald Trump support among his base voters — whites without college degrees, as Inquisitr reported — a new poll made public on Tuesday paints an even bleaker picture of Trump’s reelection chances in 2020, when he will run for second term.

The new survey conducted by Public Policy Polling matched Trump head-to-head against almost every Democratic presidential candidate who has either already announced a 2020 run, or is widely expected to jump into the race. In every matchup, the Democrat beat Trump — by a sizable margin.

On Monday, first-term California Senator Kamala Harris became the latest Democrat — and the fourth Democratic woman — to make her candidacy for the 2020 presidential nomination official, as CNN reported. But despite polling mostly in single digits, according to FiveThirtyEight.com among the Democratic field in most polls so far, she fare much better when matched directly against Trump.

According to the PPP poll results, Harris is currently leading Trump by seven parentage points, with 48 percent of voters saying they would cast a ballot for Harris in the hypothetical 2020 matchup, against only 41 percent for Trump.

In fact, Trump polled at either 41 or 42 percent against all seven Democratic candidates included in the Public Policy Polling survey.

California Senator Kamala Harris on Monday became the latest Democrat to announce a presidential run in 2020. Al Drago / Getty Images

The only Democrat currently the race who was not included in the PPP survey was Hawaii congressional rep Tuldi Gabbard, who announced her candidacy on January 11, according to USA Today.

The Democrat who performed best against Trump in the PPP poll was former United States Vice President Joe Biden, who tallied 53 percent to Trump’s 41. Biden was followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who staged a surprisingly strong challenge to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries, but who last month polled at only 19 percent among Iowa voters, as Inquisitr reported. The Iowa caucus traditionally leads off the presidential primary campaign, and often sets the tone, separating contenders from also-rans quickly.

But Sanders, according to PPP, polled at 51 percent against Trump, who pulled in 41 percent in the hypothetical 2020 head-to-head race.

Harris came in third against Trump in the PPP poll at 48 percent, followed by former Texas congressional rep Beto O’Rourke at 47 percent to Trump’s 41. While Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren poled at 48 percent, Trump ticked up to 42 percent against her, giving her a six-point lead over Trump, compared to a seven-point edge for Harris.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand each polled at 47 percent to 42 for Trump, to ground out the Democratic field.