Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Shows Off Her Bare Legs & Well-Toned Abs In New Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale is well known among her 1 million Instagram followers for flaunting her amazing figure by posting risque photographs of herself every week. Monday was no exception, as the model took to her account and posted a new picture wherein she is featured sitting on a beach wearing a pair of tiny bikini bottoms which she paired with a white crop top. Kelly’s skimpy outfit allowed her to flaunt not only her enviably long legs but also her well-toned abs.

Kelly’s picture was liked almost 30,000 times and fans and followers left lots of complimentary comments on the picture, calling the model “goddess,” “absolutely breathtaking,” and “amazingly beautiful.” One fan also pointed out that Kelly has the sexiest legs he’s ever seen while a female fan wrote that she wishes to have a body like Kelly one day.

Prior to posting the present picture, Kelly posted another up-close image of herself through which she stunned her fans with her beautiful facial features. She wore a black-and-white ensemble and wore her slightly damp hair down to pull off a very sexy look. Kelly wore no makeup or jewelry to keep it very simple which earned her more admiration from her fans.

According to the geotag in her recent posts, Kelly is currently in Hawaii where, as seen in her pictures, she is enjoying the warmth of the sun.

The 23-year-old model — who is half Indian and half Australian but has a Swedish nationality — also posted some bikini pictures recently wherein she left nothing to the imagination as she wore a see-through, wet crop top to expose her nipples. The post amassed more than 70,000 likes and 700 comments wherein fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered her with compliments. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, she also put her perky derriere on full display by wearing a skimpy, royal-blue bikini which sent the temperature of her Instagram account immediately soaring.

Kelly openly shares her diet and exercise secrets with her fans and in her “about me” video on her YouTube channel, she revealed that although she is a big foodie — and loves peanut butter and chocolate — she would never have any oil in her food because food tastes great on its own.

She also revealed one of her personality traits and said that she is against any kind of food wastage. In the video, she said the following.