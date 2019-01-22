Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Selfie From Set Of New ‘Cats’ Musical Movie

The singer is set to star in the movie version of the hit Broadway musical.

Taylor Swift is excited about her latest project, and we can’t blame her! The Grammy-winning singer recently posted a selfie from the set of her new movie Cats, and fans are getting excited to see what’s coming next for the star.

Swift, who is well-known for her real-life love of cats, has been particularly excited since casting was announced. The Reputation singer is starring as Bombalurina, a fun and flirty female cat with some seriously great songs in her roster — and on Tuesday, she finally hinted at what the role holds for her.

In the image, Swift is seen with her blonde hair tied back from her face, and her long bangs hanging over her forehead. Her makeup is simple and neutral, with brown eyeshadow and a soft pink lip.

Swift is keeping it casual throughout the image, wearing a white t-shirt underneath a blue jean jacket with white trim. The singer is clearly not the focus of the selfie, however; she’s angled the phone so you can see behind her the name of her character, Bombalurina, on a sign in the window of her trailer.

Continuing with her simple, low-key look, Swift kept her comments on the picture simple as well. She typed out one word for the image: “Meow.”

Cats is the big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber. And with a pedigree like that, it should come as no surprise that there’s an all-star cast backing up the film version. Besides Swift, the movie also stars Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, and James Corden.

And it looks like Swift isn’t the only Cats star whose excited about the film. Co-star Idris Elba stopped by Access to enthuse about the singer’s acting chops, according to Billboard.

“We’re cool, you know? She’s a good girl, she’s a great artist,” Elba said. “She’s got a really good heart and she works hard. I’m so excited to work with her in this film. Not only is she a musician but she’s an actress as well…she’s got chops. She holds her own, no doubt. It comes natural to her.

Elba is no stranger to the music world himself; the acclaimed actor is also an extremely accomplished DJ, and will even be playing at Coachella this year. So is there any chance that he and his Cats colleague might collaborate at some point? Elba played coy, but definitely left the possibility open.

“This year’s been amazing, because I get to play and make music a lot more and I’m hoping that…I might get Taylor and I to do a song. I mean, that would be great.”

Cats is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20.