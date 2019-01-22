‘The Conners’ Spoilers: Finale Cliffhanger Ahead, Mystery Guest Star Revealed

It’s time for the season finale of The Conners and it sounds as if fans have a lot to look forward to in this one. Some spoilers have already revealed some hints about what is on the way with this January 22 episode and now a few more tidbits have emerged.

Sara Gilbert, who is an executive producer for the series as well as the actress who plays Darlene, talked with TVLine about Tuesday’s finale. As fans know, it has been a wild ride for the series this season and it seems there’s a wild ride ahead with this Season 1 finale too.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Conners spoilers have teased that there’s a big return coming in this episode. It’s been widely speculated that Darlene’s ex David, played by Johnny Galecki, may show up at the family home and throw off the plans she’d been making with new beau Ben.

Gilbert seemed to hint in some of what she shared that Galecki was indeed the big return. The Conners spoilers via TV Insider have now spilled the beans and confirmed the rumors were true.

Of her character’s tie to that of Galecki’s, Gilbert explained, “I think David and Darlene are so tied to each other emotionally that they keep coming into each others’ lives. I don’t think either one of them can easily step away from each other.”

Gilbert did acknowledge that there is a “bit of a cliffhanger” coming at the end of this Season 1 finale. So far, ABC has not yet officially renewed the show for a second season. However, the buzz has been that the network wants it back and the cast seems to want to be back.

Tonight is full of big changes, big trouble, and one big return. #TheConners Season Finale begins at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/PukupugYAV — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) January 22, 2019

After all of the drama that came before this Conners reincarnation, there was a lot of speculation about whether the show could succeed without Roseanne Barr. The ratings have been fairly strong, at least strong enough for ABC to be interested in keeping it around.

Given that there is a cliffhanger of sorts on the way, fans would be bummed to be left permanently hanging. Gilbert said that she “remains hopeful” that they’ll get a Season 2. She echoed the sentiment with TV Insider, noting that they are “cautiously optimistic” that they’ll get another season.

Even if Tuesday’s episode ends up being the series finale, it sounds as if Gilbert will see it as relatively satisfying. She says that this next show works well as a “fitting bookend” to last fall’s debut and it seems that a lot of things will come full circle and be tied up in a solid way.

“Some of the emotions of the premiere come up again in this episode. That’s something that was really important to me. I didn’t want to do a sitcom version of loss where there’s one ‘very special episode’ and then it’s done and everybody moves on.”

How does David’s return impact Darlene’s decision about moving to Chicago with Ben? The Conners spoilers signal that Darlene and David will discuss all of this, and it sounds as if fans will be left hanging without knowing what she decides to do.

Gilbert explains, “Darlene is torn between a lot of possibilities. She can help or hurt people depending on what she chooses [to do].”

Spoilers tease that there is something for everyone with this Conners finale and that the episode will serve as a fairly satisfying series finale if ABC doesn’t order another season. The reunion between Darlene and David, as well as all of the other action, airs Tuesday night on ABC.