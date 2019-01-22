The Internet’s Most Famous Hair Belongs To A 1-Year-Old — Check Out Baby Chanco’s Amazing Photos

Baby Chanco has incredible hair and she knows it. The Japanese girl has become an internet sensation over the past several months since her mother created an Instagram account to share with the world the amazingness that is her daughter’s mane.

Chanco, who turned 1 on Dec. 23, was just 4 months old when Mami Kano opened the account in May 2018. By July, the page had about 120,000 followers. Since then, the number has more than tripled, amassing an impressive 388,000 Instagram followers thanks to the adorable photos Kano posts of her daughter’s gorgeous hair.

“I’m so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries,” Kano is quoted as saying in a recent People magazine report.

As the Washington Post noted, the thousands of people who follow Baby Chanco, who is from Kyoto, on social media are far from being the only ones to have noticed her lustrous dark hair. The brand of hair care products Pantene was also charmed by the beauty of Baby Chanco’s abundant hair. So much so that the company has made the little girl its newest face, appearing in Pantene Japan’s ad campaign “#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward,” which encourages women to express themselves, according to the Post report.

After going viral, the story about Baby Chanco’s Instagram account made its way to local and international write-ups by the likes of People magazine, Allure and Marie Claire, the Post pointed out, adding it was a story in People magazine that caught Pantene’s attention.

Kelly Vanasse, chief communications officer for P&G Beauty and Grooming, which owns Pantene, explained that the company reached out to Kano about featuring the little girl in an ad campaign “encouraging Japanese women to own their power and to not let uniformity and conformity hold them back,” she is quoted as saying in the Post.

Vanasse explained that Japanese culture expects exerts pressure on women to wear their hair a certain way, and Chanco “exemplified the notion of owning your own power” because her hair, which makes her different, has actually become an asset instead of something that holds her back.

Chanco made her official Pantene debut on Jan. 7 when she appeared next to Japanese television announcer, Sato Kondo, who gained admiration in Japan for her sophisticated gray hair, People reported.

“We went straight to her mother because Chanco’s personality and special character matches our image for women we want to support,” Yoshiaki Okura, P&G Japan Hair Care Associate Brand Director, told People magazine.