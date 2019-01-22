Reese Witherspoon Looks Gorgeous In Patterned Heart Dress In Latest Instagram Post

Is there any look that Reese Witherspoon can’t pull off?

The actress boasts a huge following on social media and she certainly uses it to her advantage. Not only does Witherspoon post photos and sometimes even videos to promote upcoming projects, but she also uses her Instagram account to promote her clothing company Draper James.

Today, the actress wowed fans with a gorgeous snapshot of herself standing against a vibrant red wall. The Oscar winner looks beautiful as she sports a navy above-the-knee dress with a red and white heart pattern. She wears her long, blonde locks down and looks off to the side as she wears a huge smile on her face.

On one hand, she wears two cute bracelets and in the other hand, she holds a massive bouquet of pink flowers. To complete her look, she sports a pair of sunglasses on her head along with a pair of red and black heels. It comes as no shock that the photo has earned the mother of three a lot of attention with over 46,000 likes as well as 250 plus comments.

Some fans commented on the post to tell Reese that they want to purchase the dress that she is wearing while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing she looks.

“Every time I see you smile it’s just so nice. you have this persona about you that is just lovely,” one fan wrote.

“Those flowers and your outfit are absolutely gorgeous love love this photo.”

“Reese, you brighten my Instagram. So glad to have you,” one more chimed in.

And just yesterday, the actress was at it again, sharing funny photos with her mother during a ski trip. As the Inquisitr reported, the mother of three shared one photo and one boomerang video of herself and her mother, Betty, during a winter getaway. In the first photo of the pair, Witherspoon and her mother pose against a balcony and they are all smiles. The next video in the deck is a boomerang of the ladies cheersing their coffee and smiling for the camera.

“When you teach your mom about boomerangs… and that’s all she wants to do now,” Witherspoon captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Witherspoon and her mother also joked around on Reese’s Instagram story. One video posted to the account shows Reese’s mother hilariously trying to explain to her daughter how to take a selfie and once again, the ladies were all smiles.

One thing is for sure — Reese knows how to have fun.