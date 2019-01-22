Jana Duggar Dashes Hopes Of A Romance With Lawson Bates That Fans Were Hoping For

Jana Duggar wants to make sure she clears up any romance rumors.

It sure didn’t take very long before Jana Duggar had to come out on social media to squash a rumor going around about her. Her Instagram account is less than a month old and fans are already speculating on her personal life through her posts. The latest has her and another reality TV star, Lawson Bates, hooked up in a budding courtship. However, Jana has quickly set the record straight.

Responding to a comment made on her Instagram timeline, Jana Duggar confirmed that there is not anything more than a friendship between her and Lawson Bates. This all started when Lawson gave Jana three smiley faces on a post that she sent out on National Cheese Day. Maybe he just loves cheese as much as she does, or he just loved the photos she posted, but that began the comments on how those two were made for each other. Someone then directly asked Lawson if he and Jana were “a thing.” It wasn’t him who responded, but the 29-year-old Counting On star sure did.

Jana simply wrote, “No we’re not a thing,” which kind of dashed the hopes of a Duggar-Bates union that fans were hoping for.

One person pointed out that all of this talk about a romance between them could very well bring about an awkwardness between these two friends. However, it’s highly likely that Lawson and Jana would not let something like a little romance talk between fans affect their long term friendship. The Bates and the Duggars have been friends for years now, even vacationing together in the past. Their fans have wanted some type of hook up between the kids for quite some time now, but it doesn’t look like that is happening anytime soon, if at all.

Even though Jana Duggar isn’t courting anyone right now, she is still enjoying sharing some amazing photos recently. She has been in Atlanta, Georgia, the past few days with sisters Jinger and Jessa attending a Christian conference. They have decided to take in some sights in the big city as well.

The eldest Duggar girl posted a photo of herself being mesmerized by a previous Times Square ball that was on display at the Ponce City Market. Both Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo also had shared some snapshots on their trip to Atlanta. Jana also got to spend some quality time with niece Felicity.

Fans may be a little disappointed that Lawson Bates and Jana Duggar aren’t an item like they thought they were, but it looks like both of them do have fun with each other, even on social media. Be sure to catch the older Duggar siblings on TLC’s Counting On, which premieres on February 11.