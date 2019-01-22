Pete Davidson Calls R. Kelly ‘Evil’ In Stand-Up Routine: ‘Man I Thought I Was Having A Bad Year’

Pete Davidson is back to doing what he does best — making people laugh.

After a break from things following his split with pop princess Ariana Grande, Davidson has returned back to Saturday Night Live as well as the stand-up stage. Yesterday, the comedian performed at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, where he spoke about a number of topics including the controversial R. Kelly.

As Us Magazine shares, Davidson told the audience that he watched Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries and he was quick to slam the troubled singer for being accused by multiple women of sexual, mental, and physical abuse.

“I thought I was having a bad year …” Davidson joked. “Man, that guy is evil.”

It is also reported that Davidson said that he thinks that R. Kelly should be “shot in the f****** face.” The same source who attended the show also shared that Davidson made light of his split with Ariana Grande and cracked a few jokes about their highly-publicized breakup.

But during a recent appearance on SNL, the funnyman was a little more serious. As the Inquisitr shared, the Saturday Night Live star appeared on the show this past weekend where he addressed his disturbing public suicide threat last month.

“As you know, I’ve had a really crazy month and I want to talk about something that matters a lot to me,” Davidson told viewers before joking that he was talking about Clint Eastwood’s newly released movie, The Mule and not his mental health.

Davidson’s friend and SNL writer John Mulaney also appeared with Davidson and said that “spending time with Pete to try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane, a sober, domestic life.” He also reminded Pete that he is loved by many and everyone is glad that he’s okay.

Just before Christmastime, Davidson had fans really worried after posting a shocking message to his Instagram account before deleting the message and the account altogether.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so,” he wrote along with a heart emoji.

After the message was seen on his account, fans and friends were extremely concerned for Davidson, prompting them to do a wellness check. Luckily, Pete was found safe and unharmed at Saturday Night Live studios.