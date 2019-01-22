Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Figure In Sexy Animal Print Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her famous curves on social media, and displaying a bit of her wild side as well.

On Tuesday, January 22, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to reveal a brand new photo of herself sporting sexy animal-print, and posing in a seductive way.

In the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen lounging on a cheetah-print couch, while wearing a leopard-print, long-sleeved top. The form-fitting top puts Kourtney’s curves on full display.

She completes the sexy outfit with a pair of black slacks and matching black high-heeled shoes. Kardashian lays on her side, spread out over the couch, and has one of her knees up in the air. Her hand rests on her hip.

Kourtney rests her head in her other hand as she gives a sultry stare into the camera. The mother-of-three also sports a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, dark eyebrows and lashes, and a nude lip color.

The reality star’s long dark hair is parted down the middle, and is pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head. In the caption of the picture, Kourtney reveals that she decided to arrive at the office early this morning.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly getting sick of living the single life. Although she and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2015, she has dated others like Younes Bendjima in the interim. She has also been romantically linked to the likes of Luka Sabbat and Travis Barker.

However, she’s currently single, and has recently decided — with all of her sisters in serious relationships — that she would also like to be in love again.

“Kourtney misses being in love. She misses having a regular boyfriend, and she fights feelings of jealousy or envy seeing Scott and Sophia looking so happy and in love together all the time,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“As much as she loves being single, Kourtney also really enjoys being in a relationship too and is ready to fall in love again. She loves romantic date nights, and misses the sexy vacations Younes would go with her on to far away places. Kourtney gets lonely sometimes and misses having someone she can share her life with and be intimate with at the end of a long day,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life, as well as her famous family, with Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.