Duchess Kate Shows Off Slender Figure In Forest Green Dress

Kate Middleton stepped out on Tuesday looking stunning in green for her visit to Family Action in Lewisham, South London. While at the charity, the duchess helped launch a new volunteer call line to support parents and caretakers, according to a post on Kensington Palace’s Instagram page.

Middleton’s slim figure was obvious in the belted $710 Beulah London midi dress with button details. She paired the forest-green dress with matching green velvet heels, a velvet clutch, and bare legs. The 37-year-old duchess’ stylish look even supported a wonderful cause, as the brand supports women in India by creating sustainable jobs for victims of human trafficking. The brand also works to end modern slavery.

Beluha London donates 10 percent of profits from their Beulah Heart products to the UN Blue Heart Campaign in addition to providing education and jobs, People reported. The brand’s founders, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan, began their mission after a visit to New Delhi in 2010. There, they assisted victims of human trafficking in a government-run safe house.

“We experienced first hand the awful effects that modern day slavery imposes on innocent lives. But we also learned how by helping others find opportunities and employment, small acts of kindness can carry a truly significant impact of providing hope for the future,” Isaacs and Brennan explained on Beulah London‘s website.

Middleton’s impactful choice of dress for the day was appropriate for her visit to the Family Action charity, one which works to provide financial and emotional support for communities experiencing poverty and social isolation. In addition, the organization provides support for professionals through training and consultancy.

Family Action is currently celebrating their 150th anniversary, an anniversary which was marked with a new “Family Monsters” campaign film. The film highlights family issues like debt, addiction, strained relationships, and mental health. The duchess viewed the film during her visit.

The royal mother of three’s new helpline with the charity, FamilyLine, uses volunteers from across the country to connect with families that are having trouble opening up at home via phone calls, emails, and texts, according to the Observer. In addition to launching the call line, her visit included a discussion about family pressures — and how to resolve them safely.

Middleton is in the midst of working on a bigger project to “establish what more can be done in across the U.K. to give children their best possible start in life,” Kensington Palace revealed.

The royal is a known advocate for mental health. The launch of FamilyLine coincides with her foundation, Heads Together, which focuses on supporting mental health and awareness.