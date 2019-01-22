Disney Eyes Creation Of First Latina Princess, With Help From ‘Hamilton’s’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Per ‘Page Six’

Disney is allegedly eyeing the creation of its first Latina Princess, with a little help from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Page Six reported that the Mary Poppins Returns star is in talks with the House of Mouse about co-writing an animated musical featuring a young Latina heroine to debut on the big screen.

Princess Elena of Avalor was the Disney’s first Latina Princess on television, but there has not been a leading Latina character created for film audiences as yet.

For years, most of the Disney princess’ have been white, including the most famous including Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty. Looking to add some diversity to the company’s stable of animated stars, Disney is eyeing what could be a potential blockbuster move in partnering with Miranda.

Page Six noted that Miranda is talking to Disney about a follow-up to its 2016 smash hit Moana, the film that featured a Polynesian heroine.

Miranda’s father, Luis, told Page Six, “He is talking to Disney about a sequel to Moana, but the movie would be about a Latina princess.”

Miranda was a music co-writer on Moana, which boasted the hits “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome” reported Page Six.

Page Six cited film and culture critic Monica Castillo, who penned a New York Times opinion piece in 2016 which stated, “There are many nonwhite women and girls who don’t see movie characters who look the way they do, and the omission can affect their self-esteem… Moana is another step in the right direction.”

Castillo did give a nod to Disney for its 2009 debut of Tiana, a black princess in The Princess and the Frog, but admitted that the company needed to take more steps forward towards inclusion.

“There are many still waiting for a ‘Moana’ to call their own, a movie to pass on to their children that speak to them about their culture,”‘ she explained,

Miranda has reprised his lead role as Alexander Hamilton during a run of his smash play in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to raise much-needed funds for the people of the island, who continue to rebuild after the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

USA Today reported that Maria roared through the island Sept. 20, 2017, destroying buildings and knocking out power to virtually the entire U.S. territory of more than 3 million people. Researchers determined that at least 4,645 “excess deaths” occurred during the storm and the weeks that followed. Researchers said the number was conservative and that the death toll likely exceeded 5,000. Many of the deaths were due in part to power outages that crippled medical and other services.

Page Six reported that Miranda’s parents were born in Puerto Rico, moved to and met in New York, and raised their children in Washington Heights.