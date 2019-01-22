Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gives ‘Zero’ F**ks About Criticism From Other Democrats

The congresswomen appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to talk about criticism from her own party.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t care about the negative opinions of her fellow Democratic politicians, Business Insider is reporting. The freshmen congresswoman appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 21, where the host was not afraid to ask blunt questions about the criticism she’d been receiving from more senior members of Congress.

“Now, congresswoman, for you and some other freshman members of Congress, you’re getting a fair amount of push-back privately and publicly from more established members of even your own party saying, ‘Wait your turn,’ ‘Go slow,’ ‘Don’t ask for so much so fast right now,’ ‘You’re new, wait your turn for everything and don’t make waves,'” Colbert said. “Now, I want to ask this question in a respectful manner, knowing also that you’re from Queens, so you will understand this question. On a scale of zero to some, how many f***s do you give?”

Ocasio-Cortez proceeded to mime rifling around in her pockets before answering.

“I think it’s, um, zero,” she admitted.

More and more reports have stated that some Democrats are finding Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive politics to be alienating, with accusations that she is preventing the party from uniting. Some are also rumored to be upset that she is vying for positions that are usually reserved for more seasoned politicians, such as a spot on the Ways and Means Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ultimately did not pick her for the group, but Ocasio-Cortez was able to score a spot on the House Financial Services Committee.

“It totally pissed off everyone,” an anonymous senior House Democrat stated. “You don’t get picked for committees by who your grassroots [supporters] are.”

Ocasio-Cortez also makes headlines for her Twitter account, which she uses to frequently hit back at naysayers. The congresswomen, who is the youngest person elected to Congress — at the age of 29 — has become popular among younger voters for her clever comebacks and progressive views. While this has gained her many fans, it has also gained her plenty of disapproval. Aaron Sorkin, best known for writing The West Wing and The Social Network, appeared on CNN on January 18 to condemn freshman Democrats for “acting like young people.” Ocasio-Cortez responded to him on her Twitter account, where she argued that her viewpoints weren’t “trends.”

Colbert asked Ocasio-Cortez about her popular tweets, and the New York representative admitted that while she doesn’t want to tweet a retort to an “innocent bystander,” if a verified user is being “sassy” and she hasn’t eaten recently, she won’t hold back in her response.