Jemma Lucy Worries She Will Be Attacked Over Sexy Instagram Photos Now That She Is Pregnant

Over the weekend, Jemma Lucy announced that she is expecting a baby by sharing a sweet photo of her baby bump to her Instagram page. But now that she will be a mother, she is worried that her racy photos will come back to haunt her, according to the Daily Mail.

In the candid interview, the 30-year-old model and reality TV star said that she is afraid people will begin attacking her over her modeling. She admitted that she even judges herself over the photos, but added that this is how she makes a living — which will be even more important now she will be a mother.

“I do sometimes do sexy shoots and I am worried about being attacked or judged for it now people know I am pregnant,” she said in an interview, as per the Daily Mail.

“If I’m being completely honest, I judge myself a little for what I do and I’d rather not be posing proactively, but it’s how I make a living and I have to support myself and the baby. I’m working on other projects too that are completely different and will help support us financially.”

Jemma, who said she chooses to keep the identity of the father private, said she wants the gender of the baby to be a secret.

In an interview with Closer Magazine, she said that the father is someone she has known for a while — and who is not in the public eye

The Oxford native said she was using contraception but that it failed, which means the pregnancy caught her completely by surprise. According to the report, the Celebrity Big Brother star is 20 weeks pregnant, meaning she is due is June.

When she first saw the positive pregnancy test, her heart sank, she told the magazine. She was unsure of whether she wanted to keep the baby, but eventually decided that she would.

“I’m 30 and I’m ready to be a mum. I see this pregnancy as a blessing and that it was meant to be,” she told Closer Magazine.

Jemma rose to fame thanks to her party lifestyle, which was showcased on reality TV shows such as Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother. However, Jemma said she has moved past that. According to the Daily Mail report, the reality star said she gave up partying and alcohol two years ago, choosing the gym and horse riding instead.