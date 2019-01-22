Anne Hathaway Says She’s Not Drinking Again Until Her Son Is Out Of The House Following Mega Hangover

'For 18 years. I'm gonna stop drinking.'

It only takes one massive hangover for you to give up drinking for a while — just ask Anne Hathaway.

The actress recently popped by The Ellen Show where she was promoting her new film Serenity. During her stop at the show, she told DeGeneres that shooting the film on the island of Mauritius was an absolute blast. And while she was working most of the time, Hathaway says that she did get to let loose and have fun.

On one occasion, the Oscar winner went to sample rums with co-star Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves. While the experience was fun at the time, Hathaway told the talk show host that it resulted in a mega hangover, which was especially bad considering the fact that she had to meet with director Steven Knight the following day.

As of this past October, Hathaway has not had an adult beverage and she claims that she isn’t going to indulge in one ever again – at least not while her 2-year-old son Jonathan is under her roof.

“For 18 years. I’m gonna stop drinking while my son is living in my house.”

“I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school — I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover. That was enough for me. I didn’t love that [experience],” she said after explaining that her son needs her in the mornings as well.

Of course, Ellen was also quick to make light of Hathaway’s decision, telling her that is why she doesn’t have children of her own.

“Another reason I don’t want kids. I’m not quittin’ drinking!”

And it definitely appears as though Anne and her co-star, Matthew, had a great time together on set. After shooting the film, the two have remained friends and the actor shared a funny story about Anne and how she was fashionably late to his birthday party. According to Just Jared, the actress got the days of the party mixed up and Hathaway was just about a day late as McConaughey explained to Ellen DeGeneres.

“My birthday’s on the 4th of November, so we were having the party that night. And we noticed that the Hathaways didn’t show up. The next day, I woke up and I was still in my robe around 5pm – which was the time the party started the night before – and the door bell rings,” he explained. “I open up the door, and ‘Happy Birthday!’ it’s Anne and Adam Shulman with a bottle of wine, balloons, and a gift.”

But despite the mixup, they still ended up having a great time and hanging out until 2 a.m.

Their film Serenity hits theaters this Friday.