Kailyn Lowry Refuses To Speak To Producers, Won’t Film ‘Teen Mom 2’ Until They Contact Her Attorneys

Kailyn Lowry is upset about a comment made by Jenelle Evans' mom.

Kailyn Lowry is refusing to return to Teen Mom 2 filming after hearing Barbara Evans suggest to her daughter, Jenelle Evans, and Brittany DeJesus, that they should “all get lit and we’ll go kill Kail!”

While Evans has said that the comment her mother made was nothing more than a harmless joke, a new report claims Lowry is refusing to film, or even talk directly to her producers, after the incident.

“I’m not filming until something is done,” Lowry told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on Monday. “It’s about the principle at this point. The producers say they’re handling it. I gave them my attorney’s info and told the producers to contact my attorney and not to contact me.”

Over the last several months, Lowry has endured feud after feud with Evans and has been slammed for her dating habits and weight by Evans’ husband, David Eason. However, when it comes to comments about murder, the mother of three is putting her foot down and demanding something be done to the Evans family.

As for what Lowry wants done, it’s hard to say. After all, she doesn’t film with the family directly.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Lowry told her fans and followers she was refusing to film reunions and other specials with Evans or her husband due to the aggressive behavior he’s been displaying since being fired from the show in February of last year.

After reading a report via a Twitter post which claimed several crew members of Teen Mom 2 were refusing to work with Evans because they are quite afraid of her husband and his antics, Lowry said she, too, was fearful of Eason and what he may be capable of.

“I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” she explained.

Immediately after the Instagram live video began, The Ashley revealed Teen Mom 2 co-executive producer Kristen Schylinski reached out to Evans and her mom and demanded a public apology immediately.

In response to the drama surrounding Barbara Evans’ comments, Jenelle Evans told Hollywood Life that Kailyn Lowry was “overreacting” in an effort to get attention and pity on herself.

“I think she is overreacting and knows my mom’s personality,” Jenelle Evans. “Kail wants any reason to have pity on her or have attention on her in any way, shape or form. We don’t like her, but we wouldn’t ever physically harm her. Kail is the one that threatens to ‘throw hands,’ not us.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.