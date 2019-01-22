Piers Morgan Rants About Prince Phillip In Column For The ‘Daily Mail’

'Prince Philip is the rudest human being I have ever met,' Piers Morgan said.

British television personality Piers Morgan is not a fan of the 97-year-old duke of Edinburgh. In a harsh column for the Daily Mail, Morgan blasts Prince Phillip –dubbing him the rudest person he’s ever met. His accusations follow the prince’s recent car crash, one in which he pulled out in front of an upcoming car carrying a young mother and her baby, according to News.com.au.

Prince Phillip’s Range Rover smashed into a Kia, a vehicle which was driven by 28-year-old Ellie Townsend. Townsend was transporting two passengers, Emma Fairweather and her 9-month-old son. The ensuing impact caused his vehicle to be flipped on its side. Fairweather received a broken wrist and minor cuts as a result of the crash, while the baby was uninjured. Townsend was treated for minor injuries.

Prince Phillip was remarkably uninjured, hopping back into his vehicle without a seat belt only days after the crash.

He said that he’d been blinded by the sun, and was thus unable to see Townsend’s car approaching. This is a claim that the mother doesn’t understand. “Prince Philip apparently said to a witness that it was the sun that dazzled him but I can’t see how that could be true when it was overcast,” Townsend said, per Fox News. She expected more of an apology from the royal. “I’m lucky to be alive and he hasn’t even said sorry. It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family,” she said.

Prince Phillip has been involved in a car crash near the Sandringham Estate. He's not reported to be injured #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/hS6Rr71OQT — Heart NE News (@HeartNENews) January 17, 2019

Piers Morgan was not surprised by the reportedly unapologetic behavior from the duke of Edinburgh. In fact, he claims to have also been snubbed by Prince Phillip in the past. Morgan said he had an uncomfortable run-in with the prince 20 years ago, at a birthday party for Prince Charles.

Morgan was an invited guest at the party and offered his hand to the duke for a handshake, but was purportedly ignored. “Who are you?” the duke reportedly asked him. To which Piers Morgan replied, “Well sir, I’m afraid you are currently surrounded by the tabloid press.” In disgust, Prince Phillip allegedly walked away — making a comment about how you can never tell a person’s profession simply by looking at them.

Morgan went on to describe the duke as “arrogant and highly insensitive.” Morgan never forgot Prince Phillip’s unwelcoming behavior. “What staggered me was how he was prepared to be so rude to someone who was an invited guest at his son’s birthday party,” he said.

Many have spoken out in criticism of the duke of Edinburgh, saying that he is no longer fit to operate a vehicle.