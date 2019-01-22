Rudy Giuliani Makes Baffling Admission That He Fears His Gravestone Will Read ‘He Lied For Trump’

This is as bizarre as throwaway comments get.

Rudy Giuliani has a knack to provide his interviewers with a few quotable passages, but there is one throwaway comment he made during a recent interview with The New Yorker that nobody can wrap their head around.

All of this week and the last, Trump’s attorney has been warding off insinuations by the media that the President was involved in directing his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie to the Congress about a Trump Tower Moscow deal. BuzzFeed’s explosive report sent shockwaves across Washington before special counsel Robert Mueller’s office released a statement saying the report was “not accurate”. While the remarkable intervention by Mueller gave Trump and his associates like Giuliani fresh firepower to attack the media, the latter is still struggling to cope with the fallout from the report.

Giuliani has faced a number of interviews in the time period, and his words have been closely scrutinized. He has even suggested there is nothing wrong with Trump having discussed the deal with Cohen because his client didn’t direct his attorney to lie. But the strangest of all admissions came this week when he told The New Yorker that he fears his gravestone will read that “he lied for Trump”.

“I am afraid it will be on my gravestone… ‘Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump.’ Somehow, I don’t think that will be it. But, if it is, so what do I care? I’ll be dead. I figure I can explain it to St. Peter. He will be on my side, because I am, so far… I don’t think, as a lawyer, I ever said anything that’s untruthful. I have a sense of ethics that is as high as anybody you can imagine.”

As mentioned by The Daily Beast, while Giuliani might have made the comment in jest, it is still a very strange thing to say in an interview when all his detractors are accusing him of doing just that — lying for Trump.

During the same interview, a tenacious Guiliani defended Trump and attacked the media for spinning a narrative that has already held Donald Trump culpable. Drawing similarities to his own career, Giuliani said that history will vindicate Trump because all the accusations against him will come to naught.

“When I was mayor, I got criticized for a lot of things I was praised for now,” said Giuliani. “And, I think, when this is over, you are going to see that we are defending an innocent man who has been very unfairly treated. I can’t think of a person who has been as unfairly treated as this, by both the media and, to some extent, the special counsel.”