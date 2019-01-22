Selena Gomez Helps Host A ‘Perfect’ Bridal Shower For Close Friend Courtney Barry

Selena Gomez may not be present on her own social media right now, but she is making appearances on other accounts. The 26-year-old pop singer was spotted in a few Polaroid photos from a bridal shower that she and a few other gal pals helped to throw for their good friend Courtney Barry over the weekend. Gomez looks happy and healthy in the shots as she takes a break from the spotlight following her hospitalization in October, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In the posed group photos and candid shots on Barry’s Instagram page, Gomez is seen wearing a cherry red dress with hoop earrings while she smiles alongside her friends

“A few of my perfect girls threw me a perfect shower,” the caption read.

Gomez has called out Barry as one of her closest friends in the past, and the duo even sports matching tattoos on their upper ribs. The “Wolves” singer shared a photo of the ink on Instagram in August and penned a sweet message about her “actual #1” woman.

“You are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful…You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby!” some of the post read.

Gomez went on a bit of a social media hiatus in October when the singer-actress was hospitalized twice for a low white blood cell count as a result of her kidney transplant, People reported at the time. During her second visit, the star suffered a panic attack and decided to seek additional emotional help. She then left treatment in December and a source said the singer was “in good spirits.”

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Gomez is taking some time away from social media and her singing career to focus on herself and good company.

“Selena is in a really good place,” they revealed. “She’s taking time for herself and reconnecting with friends and important people in her life.”

One of the close friends she has reconnected with is Taylor Swift. A few weeks ago, the two spent a night together with Cazzie David drinking wine and documenting the fun on Swift’s Instagram.

Swift has reportedly been one of Gomez’s biggest supporters since she left treatment, according to Hollywood Life. A source mentioned that the two have “connected” in a way that “most will never understand.”

“Taylor has always been a constant source of comfort for Selena,” the source revealed. “They are two of the most famous people in the world and deal with things normal people don’t have to think about. At the end of the day, the most important thing for Selena is to be happy.”