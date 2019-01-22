Samantha Hoopes Strips Down To Lace Lingerie In Latest Instagram Post

Samantha Hoopes is attempting to work on her iPhone skills by giving her Instagram fans something to look at. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling clip of herself rocking black lingerie in front of a mirror as she zooms in and out, showcasing her cleavage.

In the video, the 27-year-old swimsuit model is seated in front of a mirror wearing nothing but a black lace bra while holding her iPhone in front of her. The clip begins by showing Hoopes staring at her reflection in the mirror before she looks sideways at her phone as she zooms into her face.

She continues to zoom in and out in quick succession as she sings along to the song playing in the background. Hoopes then zooms in one last time, this time focusing on her breasts. Throughout the video, the Pennsylvania native sways her head from side to side, dancing and singing to the lyrics. She also playfully touches her hair, which is swept to the side and appears to be wet in the clip, suggesting the model had just gotten out of the shower.

In the caption, Hoopes joked that she will work on her phone-recording skills this year.

The post, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 62,000 times, having received more than 10,000 likes and more than 130 comments within 20 hours of being posted at the time of this writing.

“I like when woman are natural she is so real,” one user wrote, perhaps commenting on the fact that Hoopes appears to have forgone makeup.

While Hoopes’ modeling career got a huge boost when she was called to work with Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit,” she didn’t always want to be a professional model, she told Fox News. In fact, she was at Penn State when the opportunity arose.

“I thought this school was for me, but down the line, I was feeling depressed. I don’t know, I just didn’t think the school and I really clicked. I was out of school for like almost a year and my mom told me she was going to find me a job. I was freaking out; I had no idea what to do. So I took Polaroids and sent them. That’s why my whole career got started,” she is quoted as saying in the Fox News report.