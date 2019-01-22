Chris Brown’s Criminal History Includes Domestic Violence & Assault With A Deadly Weapon

While plenty of celebrities have had run-ins with the law, hip hop singer Chris Brown has one of the more prolific criminal records in recent memory.

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, the “Look At Me Now” singer was recently arrested in France, after being accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman, who claims that Brown raped her in a hotel room in Paris.

This marks the newest arrest for Chris Brown, whose criminal history dates all the way back to 2009, as compiled by E! News. For those who need a quick refresher on Brown’s decade-long criminal troubles, keep on reading.

Chris Brown’s trouble with the law dates all the way back to 2009 when he was arrested for assaulting Rihanna, whom he was dating at the time. At the time, Brown, aged 19, had multiple domestic violence incidents with the Jamaican singer.

Brown recounted the incident in Welcome to My Life: The Official Chris Brown Documentary.

“I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s–t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f–k why did I hit her like that?” he detailed.

Chris Brown and two other people arrested in Paris on allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations, a judicial source tells CNN https://t.co/P3VS8QE5Lo pic.twitter.com/VjLNqLHCkg — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 22, 2019

“I went from being on top of the world, No. 1 songs, being kind of like America’s sweetheart to being Public Enemy No. 1. I felt like a f–king monster. I was thinking about suicide, I wasn’t sleeping, I barely ate,” Brown added.

Later that year, the singer pleaded guilty to one count of assault and was sentenced to five years of probation. By the end of 2010, Brown completed his court-ordered anti-domestic violence course. During that time, Rihanna filed for — and received — a restraining order against him. In early 2011, she opted to lower the level of the restraining order, which would allow contact between the two, as long as Brown didn’t harass or bother her.

Rihanna and Chris Brown continued to date off and on until 2013.

In mid-2012, a fight allegedly broke out between Brown and hip hop artist Drake in a New York City club. A year later, Brown was accused of assaulting a woman during a night out at a San Diego club. He was arrested for a hit-and-run in the same month, though he was later cleared.

Brown’s other criminal charges and arrests include: