‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Victoria And Cane Enjoy Common Ground

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 23, bring Nikki drawing a line in the sand while Cane and Victoria explore their common ground after all that’s happened.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) takes a hard line, according to She Knows Soaps. Now that Victor (Eric Braeden) is out on bail, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) hired Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to represent him, Nikki will not allow Victor to go to prison for something he did not do.

Nikki is adamant about keeping Victor out of prison. In fact, if she had to, she would likely confess herself. Similarly, Victoria does not want Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to go to prison after what J.T. did to her, either. The truth of the matter is, J.T. was abusing Victoria, and in the end, he paid for it when Nikki felt she had to fight to save her child from his terrible behavior.

Now, it’s evident that somebody set Victor up, and several people have pointed to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) as the one who had the most to gain and the biggest vendetta against The Mustache.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria find common ground after Cane punched Billy (Jason Thompson) for flying up to tell Lily (Christel Khalil) what he saw. It seems like the same old Billy to Cane, and Victoria cannot help but agree. She was extremely cautious about reuniting with Billy, and now she realizes it would have been a mistake. Sure, he helped her through a rough time, but they are not destined to get back together just yet.

Today on #YR, Lily is rocked by Cane's betrayal and Rey sets the record straight. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/5MEhV4bG3b pic.twitter.com/SKWqx0WEfA — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 21, 2019

Plus, Victoria still has a significant secret she’s keeping — she knows what really happened to J.T. Without being fully open with each other, there’s no way that a reunion could work, and there’s a big part of Victoria that knows that. While she and Cane never got along, since sharing the kisses, they find that they do have empathy for each other’s difficult situations as well as an unexpected connection that they never realized they had before.

With Billy running to tell Lily, Cane’s life is in tatters, and he’s still left alone to deal with Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), and Sam. Meanwhile, Lily is struggling to survive prison, and now she knows that Cane and Victoria shared a kiss, which certainly won’t help. Victoria also finds herself alone once again parenting her children in the wake of another failed chance with Billy.