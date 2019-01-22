How To Write The Letter ‘X’ Is The Hot New Internet Debate

What number are you?

There are 26 letters in the English alphabet, but have you ever stopped to think about how you write certain letters? While we may all have our own way of crossing the letter “T” or dotting the letter “I,” have you ever thought about the letter “X” or how you write it? Well, if you’ve never stopped to think about it, perhaps now you might as the internet is buzzing with the eight different ways to write the letter.

According to a report from Today, the buzz started on Twitter with one user asking the question, “Which way do you draw an X?” The image showed eight different ways to draw the letter and used colored arrows to signify which line of the letter is drawn first.

The image showed different ways to write the letter including starting both lines from the top and ending at the bottom as well as starting both lines at the bottom and ending at the top. Other ways to write the letter include starting one line at the top and ending at the bottom and starting the second line at the bottom and ending at the top (and vice versa.)

While there may be eight different ways to make the letter, it appears that most people use either number seven or number eight which involves starting both the first and second line of the letter at the top and ending at the bottom. Over 48,000 people have voted in a poll in Today’s article and the overwhelming majority write the letter using number seven. Number eight was the second highest on the poll.

Also this is so interesting to me – which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

The Twitter user who originally posed the question found similar results as she stated that seven and eight seem to be the most popular way of writing for those living in the United States. However, those from the UK appear to favor numbers five and six when writing the letter “X.”

This is not the first time the internet was not able to agree on something. As previously reported by Inquisitr, last year the great debate was over an audio clip and whether or not you heard the name “Laurel” or “Yanny” being said. Prior to that, the internet was debating whether or not the dress was black and blue or white and gold. Now, we are buzzing about how we write the letter “X.”

Grab a sheet of paper and write the letter “X” and find out which number you are.