Victoria Beckham Flaunts Her Incredible Physique In Sports Bra & Leggings On Instagram

Victoria Beckham is always working on a new project, and she often uses her Instagram page to keep her legion of followers up to date. On Tuesday, the fashion designer took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings in an effort to promote her new collection of sportswear, which she created in collaboration with Reebok.

In the photo in question, Beckham is sitting on a white floor in front of a mirror as she dons a black crop top and leggings, paired with black, orange, and gold sneakers, and a black hat, all by Reebok X Victoria Beckham. The 44-year-old mother of four shared two similar photos of herself wearing the same attire. In the first, she is seated with her left leg bent up and the other crossed in front of her as she holds the phone in front.

“Good morning New York! So excited to launch my @reebok collection today! Wearing the #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham crop top, leggings, trainers and cap!! xx Kisses,” she captioned the first snap.

In the second, the former Spice Girl has both knees up and crossed in front of her as she rests her forearm on her knees.

Both snaps showcase Beckham’s incredibly toned shoulders and arms, as well as her slim waist and strong abs. In the second caption, Beckham explained that the sneakers will be available in March. The photo, which Posh Spice shared with her 24 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 244,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments within an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform and fans of the fashion designer took to the comment section to note their enthusiasm and congratulate her on her new project.

“WOW YOU LOOK AMAZING! Good on YOU! Major Mum goals!!” one user wrote, commenting on Beckham’s incredible figure.

“Now I’ll go to gym for sure!” another one chimed in.

As Vogue pointed out, Beckham has been with Reebok since the ’90s, so teaming up with the brand has worked out perfectly for her line.

“Every time I launch something new, it’s because it’s something I want in my life,” Beckham told the magazine at the New York shoot for the campaign. “I’ve wanted to put a trainer in my collection for a long, long time, but it’s something that’s very specialized—I had to do it with a brand that had the technical experience and the know-how.”